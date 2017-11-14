'Weinstein Effect' goes global as powerful men confronted

The sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein that rocked Hollywood and sparked a flurry of allegations in other American industries, as well as the political arena, are reaching far beyond U.S. borders. Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the "Weinstein Effect" is rippling across the globe.



In the immediate aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, the British government led by Prime Minister Theresa May has been rocked by a series of harassment allegations that have led to one high-level resignation -- that of Defense Secretary Michael Fallon- and threatened the position of First Secretary of State Damian Green, a vital ally of the prime minister.



Grover said since the Weinstein allegations there has been a pattern of women in other countries feeling empowered to speak up because society is now condemning such behavior.



After the Weinstein allegations, a crowd-sourced list of more than 60 Indian academics accused of harassment appeared online but was later taken down.



France is reeling from Weinstein and other revelations, but conflicted about how to respond.



Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund chief accused by a New York hotel maid and others of sexual aggression, was given French airtime recently to discuss his political opinions, but hasn't said anything about harassment. His New York lawyer is now defending Weinstein.



Jordaan denied the accusation.

