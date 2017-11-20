Former AP reporter recalls surreal spectacle of Manson trial

At just over 5-foot-3, Manson was not much taller than me.



The gruesome murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others had stunned the world -- a celebrity case like no other that plunged me into the world of high-profile trials that would become my professional calling. The Manson case shadowed my life for nearly a half-century as I covered parole hearings and anniversaries and saw a new generation become transfixed by the horror.



To this day, the name Manson can make people shudder as they recall the cult leader who ordered the killings of a group of Hollywood's beautiful people, as well as husband and wife Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, who were slain across town from Tate's elegant home.



When then-U.S. President Richard Nixon declared Manson was guilty "directly or indirectly," Manson somehow obtained a copy of a newspaper headlining Nixon's remarks and flashed it to the jury, trying to provoke a mistrial.



Manson rarely appeared, sending word that prison was his home and he didn't want to get out.

...