Model accuses Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct

Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.



Khalighi said she asked Ratner, then a music video director and Simmons protege, for help.



Khalighi told the Times that she was motivated to come forward after reading the Nov. 1 report about Ratner. She says she called Simmons first and "urged him to disclose his past behavior" during a 27-minute conversation in which she says he did not deny her claims. She also says she spoke to Ratner about the matter 15 years ago.

...