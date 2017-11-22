Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky dies aged 55

World-famous Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky died on Wednesday in London following a long illness, according to announcements on his Facebook page and by the Vienna State Opera.



A charismatic performer with handsome looks and a generous smile, Hvorostovsky was recognized for his supple and technically flawless singing and became a national favorite in Russia by branching out from classic opera to French and Russian popular ballads.



Meyer said he remembered Hvorostovsky's many memorable performances in Vienna, in particular his last one in November 2016 in "La Traviata".



Hvorostovsky is survived by his wife Florence, two grown twin children from his first marriage and two smaller children.

...