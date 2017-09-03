Japan princess announces engagement with commoner

Like all female imperial family members, Mako, who is Emperor Akihito's eldest granddaughter, forfeits her status upon marriage to a commoner under a controversial tradition. The law does not apply to royal males.



Mako, 25, is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino, Akihito's second son.



The law removing her royal status upon marriage does not apply to male royals, with Akihito and both his sons wedded to commoners, who are now part of the monarchy.



The news of the engagement has intensified a debate on whether the law should be changed so women born into the imperial family can continue in their royal roles.



Emperor Akihito's retirement will be the first imperial abdication in more than two centuries.

