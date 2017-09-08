Pierre Berge, magnate and Yves Saint Laurent's partner, dies

Pierre Berge, an influential French businessman, philanthropist and gay rights activist who helped build the fashion empire of his longtime lover Yves Saint Laurent, has died.



Berge was best known for helping Saint Laurent found his own fashion house in 1961 after leaving Christian Dior.



Berge, long a regular presence at Saint Laurent fashion shows and seen as the business brains behind the empire, directed the house until 2002 . Berge had been planning to inaugurate an Yves Saint Laurent museum in Paris next month and another in Morocco.

...