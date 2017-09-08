Hard-headed 'angel' behind YSL dies aged 86

The French fashion tycoon Pierre Berge, the business brains behind the Yves Saint Laurent empire, a major philanthropist and a leading figure in the fight against AIDS, died on Friday aged 86 .



A passionate philanthropist and art collector, Berge was also a tireless campaigner for gay rights and donated a large slice of his fortune to AIDS research.



Born on November 14, 1930 on the Ile d'Oleron off France's west coast, Berge was a particularly French self-made man, as passionate about culture as he was about making money.



Like the proceeds of his and Saint Laurent's art collection -- which went under the hammer for about 340 million euros ($409 million) in 2009 at the time in what was dubbed "the sale of the century" -- almost all of the money from the sale is going to their charitable foundation or to HIV research.



Always firmly on the Left despite his business success, Berge became a confidant of Socialist leader Mitterrand and launched the weekly magazine Globe to support his candidacy for the presidency in 1981 .

