US historian who lived in Afghanistan dies at 90

An American historian who spent decades in Afghanistan working to preserve the heritage of the war-torn country died Sunday.



An Afghan government statement said Nancy Hatch Dupree, who first came to Afghanistan in 1962 and spent much of her life collecting and documenting historical artifacts, passed away at a Kabul hospital at the age of 90 .



Dupree came to Afghanistan as the wife of a diplomat, but later fell in love with Louis Dupree, an archaeologist and anthropologist. They married and lived for decades in Afghanistan, visiting historical sites across the country, retracing the footsteps of ancient explorers and documenting it all.



Dupree lamented the fact that young people in Afghanistan, many of whom had grown up as refugees in neighboring countries, knew little if anything about their history.

...