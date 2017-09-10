Victoria Beckham brings Play-Doh sparkle to New York

Victoria Beckham unveiled her latest fashion collection in New York on Sunday, throwing shade at her once beloved black for the colors of Play-Doh and for sparkly slippers named after her daughter.



Beckham's retired football star husband David sat in the front row between the new editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, and the Beckhams' eldest son Brooklyn, 18, who is now enrolled at the Parsons School of Design in New York.



Beckham prides herself on making clothes that are wearable; she said she had concentrated on lightness and layering for high-end customers who travel a lot.



There were tailored skinny pants, ruffles at the throat on filmy silk shirts, the most delicate of inlaid prints, long hemlines, low-slung skirts and dresses so filmy they were near see-through.

...