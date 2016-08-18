British retail sales rebound sharply post Brexit vote

Retail sales in Britain, a key driver of the economy, rebounded 1.4 percent in July from June's drop, official data showed Thursday, indicating no immediate fallout from Brexit but analysts warn of a tough year ahead.



Experts are meanwhile expecting a tougher economic climate for Britain in the months ahead.



Separate official data Wednesday revealed a surprise drop in British claims for unemployment benefits in July.



Another set of official data this week showed that Britain's annual inflation rate edged higher to 0.6 percent last month, while it is set to climb further as the weak pound raises import prices.

...