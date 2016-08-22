Love of money is the root of poor investment

Avarice, the love of money, is one of the seven deadly sins. Throughout world cultures, the belief is deep that avarice is an evil, to be avoided.



Psychologists say the love of money is not about any instrumental need to fulfil other goals, but rather about a love or need of cash for its own sake.



Using the Money Ethic Scale developed by Thomas Li-Ping Tang in 1992, State Street developed an "investor love of money", or Ilom, scale.



Prosperous nations, where people have less need to worry about money, are the least covetous of it.



State Street's survey suggests that to profit from people's avarice, you should give them ample opportunity to trade heavily and convince them they can make an easy buck.



Those who say the world's biggest financial centre profits from greed have a point.



Avarice, indeed, is the vital ingredient for any financial industry.



It is through irrational behaviour, indulged in by many, that the possibility of making money is created.

