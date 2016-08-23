Germany’s Iran exports soar post-sanctions

Exports to Iran surged by 15 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2016 to 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the Federal Statistics Office said.



This compares with a rise of 1.4 percent in overall German exports in the same period and a decline of 14 percent in German exports to Iran in 2015 .



German exports to the United States and France, its two most important markets, fell 4 percent to 53.4 billion euros and 2 percent to 52.1 billion euros respectively on the year in the first six months of 2016 .



Demand from emerging markets was subdued, with German exports to China only inching up 1 percent to 36.3 billion euros, to Brazil falling 18 percent to 4.4 billion euros and to South Africa down 11 percent to 4.4 billion euros.

...