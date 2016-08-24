Qatari state fund buys stake in NY's Empire State Building

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has made an iconic purchase in America – a stake in the company that owns New York's Empire State Building.



The Empire State Realty Trust Inc., which manages the 102-story, 1,454-foot (443-meter) -tall building, announced the Qatari purchase late Tuesday, saying the fund would gain a 9.9-percent stake in the company.



The fund's existing American holdings include a more than 10-percent stake in New York-based luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.



Among the Qatari fund's interests in America is a 44-percent stake in the $8.6 billion redevelopment project in New York known as Manhattan West, which includes remodeling the building that's now home to the global headquarters of The Associated Press.

...