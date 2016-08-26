WhatsApp plan to share your phone number with parent company Facebook

Global messaging service WhatsApp says it will start sharing the phone numbers of its users with Facebook, its parent company. That means WhatsApp users could soon start seeing more targeted ads and Facebook friend suggestions on Facebook based on WhatsApp information – although not on the messaging service itself.



When it was acquired by Facebook for an eye-popping $21.8 billion two years ago, executives promised privacy would be safeguarded.



It also says Facebook won't post phone numbers online or give them out to anyone.



The company says Facebook will employ the phone number internally to better identify WhatsApp users on Facebook, so it can make friend suggestions or show targeted advertising.



WhatsApp phone numbers are valuable to Facebook.

