Brewer AB Inbev to cut thousands of jobs in takeover deal

The world's largest brewer, AB Inbev, expects to cut about 3 percent of its total workforce – equivalent to thousands of jobs – once it completes its huge takeover of its closest rival, SABMiller. The company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, has about 150,000 workers while the London-based SABMiller claims to have around 70,000 .



Part of the logic of the 79 billion pound ($104 billion) deal to buy SABMiller is to add new brands in countries it is not currently present in, particularly in fast-growing markets in Africa.

...