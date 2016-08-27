Cuba says U.S. commercial flights welcome

Cuba said Friday it was ready to receive U.S. commercial flights beginning next week and that it viewed their renewal after being suspended in 1961 as another positive step in a growing detente.



Josefina Vidal, who heads Cuba's U.S. diplomacy department, said Cuba had confirmed the JetBlue flight, removing the last technical hurdle of official approval.



Rodriguez said U.S. airlines would be handled in a similar fashion as the 110 airlines currently flying to Cuba and with equal attention to security issues that were already a normal part of the country's system.



Seventeen U.S. charter flights land every day in Cuba, but they are expected to gradually succumb to competition from the airlines.

