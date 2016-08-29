US jobs report takes center stage

Investors are going to spend the week mulling over whether the Federal Reserve will move to raise rates when it meets next month. And with Fed chair Janet Yellen stating that the case for raising interest rates has strengthened, the August US jobs report will take centre stage.



Economists project the US created 185,000 jobs in August, down from 255,000 the previous month.



The report is, however, expected to show that the pace of wage growth cooled to 0.2 per cent in August, from the previous month when it was up 0.3 per cent, due in part to calendar effects.



Economic growth is expected to have declined at a 1.5 per cent pace in the second quarter, compared with 2.4 per cent growth in the first.

