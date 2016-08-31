France urges halt to EU-US trade negotiations

Trade talks between the European Union and the United States should be halted and a new set started, France's trade minister said Tuesday, adding his voice to calls from within Germany for an end to the negotiations.



Despite a weekend comment by German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel that the talks had "de facto failed," which found an echo Tuesday by French Trade Minister Matthias Fekl, the European Commission says negotiations are making steady progress and there is an outline of a future agreement.



With national elections due in both France and Germany in 2017, experts were saying before the summer that this year – before the end of President Barack Obama's mandate in January – may be the best opportunity to strike a deal.

