London financial groups look to Dublin

Ireland says the Brexit vote has led to a jump in enquiries from London firms considering opening offices in Dublin, one of a handful of European cities trying to draw business away from Britain's financial center. Irish officials say they have had more than 35 concrete enquiries from financial groups looking at setting up a base or expanding in Ireland, which is recovering after near bankruptcy in the financial crash.



EU member Ireland's tax regime makes it an attractive alternative.



However, there will be questions as to whether it can maintain its appeal after EU regulators Tuesday ruled that a special scheme used by U.S. technology giant Apple to route profits through Ireland was illegal and ordered the company pay billions of euros in taxes to the Irish government.



Insurers Admiral and Beazley have said they are considering moving more business to Ireland while the funds arm of insurer Prudential is looking at expanding Dublin operations.



Dublin's open-door policy and flexibility could be upset by the European Commission's demand that Apple hand over up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to the Irish government for only paying between 0.005 and 1 percent on European profits. Ireland said it intended to appeal the decision.

