UK house prices rise, consumers regain some confidence after Brexit hit

British house price rises picked up speed in August and households recovered some confidence which had plunged after June's Brexit vote, according to surveys that added to signs of calm among consumers after the unexpected referendum result.



Prices rose 5.6 percent compared with the same month last year, faster than July's 5.2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to rise 4.8 percent.



In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.6 percent, from a rise of 0.5 percent in July.

