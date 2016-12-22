EU to boost border checks on cash to tackle ‘terror funding’

The European Commission proposed tightening controls on cash and precious metals transfers from outside the EU Wednesday, in a bid to shut down one route for funding militant attacks on the continent.



Authorities will also be able to seize cash or precious metals carried by suspects entering the EU.



People carrying more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) in cash already have to declare this at customs when entering the EU.



EU officials said some of the recent attacks in Europe were carried out with limited funds, sometimes sent from outside the EU by criminal networks.



EU states backed these proposals Tuesday.

...