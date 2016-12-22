Companies produce halal cosmetics for growing Muslim population

BASF, which four years ago got its first such certifications for cosmetics ingredients, today makes 145 chemicals deemed halal for products like facial cleansers, bubble bath, or household detergents. While BASF's largest markets for the ingredients are Indonesia and other mostly Muslim countries, the company says demand is growing in the West.



Even as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatens to restrict Muslim immigration to the U.S., companies from BASF to sandwich-maker Subway to fashion house DKNY are embracing the group's growing buying power.



Halal products go far beyond traditionally butchered meat.



When France's Groupe Bertrand bought the Quick hamburger chain last year, it converted most of the 500 outlets to Burger Kings but left the Quick brand on about 50 of them in Muslim neighborhoods, serving Halal food.



Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, with 256?million people, will require all foods, beverages, and other consumable products sold there to be halal by 2019 . France's L'Oreal says most products from its Garnier line made in Indonesia are already halal.

...