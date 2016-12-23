U.S. economy grew at strong 3.5-pct annual rate last quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace in two years and more than the government had previously estimated.



The economy's acceleration last quarter marked a sharp pickup from the tepid annual growth of 0.8 percent in the first quarter and 1.4 percent in the second. Still, growth is expected to slow to a roughly 1.5 percent annual rate in the October-December quarter, reflecting in part less consumer spending and less business stockpiling.



Thursday's report was the government's third and final estimate of GDP growth for the July-September quarter.



Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for about 70 percent of economic activity.

