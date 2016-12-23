Trumponomics tempts investors into equities

Global investors' equity holdings rose to six-month highs in December on bets that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promised fiscal splurge would spur higher growth and inflation, a Reuters monthly poll showed Thursday.



It showed equity holdings at 45.3 percent, the highest since June, capping an eventful year that saw a significant worldwide lurch toward populist, anti-establishment political movements but also signs of economic recovery – from the United States to emerging markets.



Some participants worried about the potential fallout – reflected in cuts to emerging market equities and bonds – but the overall mood was positive, with U.S. equity exposure raised to 41 percent, the highest since September, and U.K. stocks raised to 11.3 percent, the highest since July.



While investors acknowledged that equities did not look cheap, some managers argued that they still offered better value than bonds, and were likely to continue to do well as growth accelerated in 2017 .



Another significant 2016 political shock was Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

...