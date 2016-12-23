Banks in focus as world stocks drift into Xmas break

European stocks and Wall Street traded flat Friday on a quiet last trading day before Christmas, with banks topping the agenda after huge U.S. fines and a bailout in Italy.



Germany's biggest lender has reached a $7.2-billion deal to settle a case with the DoJ over its role in the subprime mortgage crisis.



The DoJ said Thursday that it was suing Barclays, accusing the British bank of massive fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities which contributed to the 2008 crisis.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank shares gained 0.4 percent, while Credit Suisse closed 1.2 percent lower, after slipping from an initial upward bounce of two percent on profit-taking.



Back in London, Barclays' share price sank 0.9 percent on expectations the lender is holding out for better terms in the courts, rather than settle.

...