As populists won 2016 ballots, world’s richest made $237 billion

In a year when populist voters reshaped power and politics across Europe and the U.S., the world's wealthiest people are ending 2016 with $237 billion more than they had at the start.



The U.S. investor reclaimed his spot as the world's second-richest person two days after Trump's victory ignited a year-end rally that pushed Buffett's wealth up 19 percent for the year to $74.1 billion.



U.S. billionaires – including Buffett – favored Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.



Ortega, who dropped $1.7 billion in 2016, is the world's third-richest person with $71.2 billion.



Nine of the 10 biggest decliners in 2016 were from outside the U.S., led by China's second-richest person, Wang Jianlin, who lost $5.8 billion, ending the year as the world's 21st-richest person with $30.6 billion.



China has 31 billionaires on the index with $262 billion, trailing the U.S., which has 179 billionaires who control $1.9 trillion, and Germany, whose 39 individuals have $281 billion.

...