How to spend your money more mindfully in 2017

Mindfulness and meditation can ease chronic pain, anxiety and depression. Now some money experts say awareness tools such as these can help you avoid impulse purchases and create a spending plan that reflects your values.



Mindfulness can help you make conscious choices so your everyday purchases live up to that goal.



CHECK YOUR SPENDING HABITS Financial planner and educator Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz recommends starting with a "financial cleanse" to get a handle on where your money is going. Use cash to cover day-to-day expenses for one month.



Meditation – sometimes as little as five to 10 minutes a day of focused breathing – has been shown to affect areas of the brain that control attention, emotion and habit, says Cortland Dahl, a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin's Center for Healthy Minds.



If you want to stop making mindless or money-wasting choices, meditation may help build the "muscle" that enables you to pay attention to your thoughts. Money is a limited resource for most of us, and thinking – or thinking twice – can help us make conscious choices.KNOW



Patterns should emerge that will help you make wiser choices over time.

...