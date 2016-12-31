Trump brings chaos risk, reviving gold

The Donald J. Trump era is marking a new age for gold as an investor safe haven.



Prices may rally 12 percent in 2017, according to a Bloomberg survey of 26 analysts.



Gold for immediate delivery is up 9.2 percent this year to $1,158.73 an ounce, halting a three-year slide.



Four of the analysts in the Bloomberg survey predicted bullion would drop below $1,000 in 2017, particularly if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates three times next year and Trump makes good on his pledge to boost infrastructure spending to spur economic growth.



Citigroup Inc. also cited downside risks from a potential selloff in gold ETFs, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the metal is in the doldrums as the economic policy outlined by Trump push rates higher.



A poll by Bloomberg Intelligence on Nov. 10 showed 42 percent of respondents predict gold will be the best-performing metal in 2017 .

