Monte Paschi capital bar to trip up 10 EU banks

Deutsche Bank AG, UniCredit SpA and eight other European Union banks would fall short of the European Central Bank's capital demands on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA based on stress-test results, highlighting potential objections to the plan. The ECB told Monte Paschi it needed enough capital to push its common equity Tier 1 ratio to 8 percent of risk-weighted assets in the adverse scenario of the stress test, the Bank of Italy said in a statement late on Dec. 29 .



The Bank of Italy said the ECB's demands for an 8 percent CET1 ratio and a total capital ratio of 11.5 percent translate to a shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($9.3 billion).

...