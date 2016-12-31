Indian rupee window closes as Modi eyes key poll

Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will learn if his risky gamble has paid off when Uttar Pradesh holds the first of several 2017 state elections, likely in February.



Modi, who came to power in 2014 pledging to tackle so-called "black" or undeclared money, was forced onto the defensive as frustration grew at the slow introduction of new notes.



While many local businesses have heeded Modi's call to move toward a digital economy some industries have ground to a halt and laid off staff, highlighting just how dependent India currently is on cash.



As the almost two-month window draws to a close, serpentine queues outside banks have subsided but a single 2,000 rupee note is still all that most ATMs dispense to customers.



Analysts say the cash squeeze will seriously dent India's economic growth in the short term.



Modi will seek to regain some of that goodwill when he makes a New Year's Eve address to the nation on Saturday.

