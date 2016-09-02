Canadian PM presses China on rights

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he had had difficult conversations with Chinese leaders on human rights, as his government announced the signing of 56 deals with China worth more than C$1.2 billion ($915 million). Trudeau is seeking deeper ties with China but a trade dispute over canola, government divisions over China policy and the case of a detained citizen could limit his gains.



Speaking to business people in China's commercial capital of Shanghai following meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, Trudeau said he told both men that acceptance of diverse perspectives would strengthen China.



China, the world's second-largest economy, has also tried to sell Trudeau on a free trade treaty similar to pacts China has sealed with Australia and New Zealand.

...