EU business lobby warns of Chineese protectionist backlash

A top European business lobby warned China Thursday that it risked a protectionist backlash unless it opened its markets faster to foreign investment, saying the current unbalanced access for foreign companies was "not politically sustainable". Progress on China's economic reforms has been "highly disappointing," the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in an annual paper, released as China prepares to host leaders from the world's biggest economies at this weekend's G-20 summit.



Business groups and Western officials point out that restrictions on foreign companies in Chinese industries, such as financial services, healthcare and logistics, are often far greater than what Chinese firms face abroad.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China remained an ideal country for investment for the world, including from the EU.

...