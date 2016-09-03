Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 after battery fires

recalls Galaxy Note 7 after battery fires



Koh, who declined to comment on the number of phones needing replacement, said Samsung had sold 2.5 million of the premium devices so far.



While recalls in the smartphone industry do happen, including for rival Apple Inc., the nature of the problem for the Galaxy Note 7 is a serious blow to Samsung's reputation, analysts said.



A Vodafone spokesman said its planned Sept. 19 sales launch could now slip, but was waiting for more details from Samsung to decide.



Samsung has said it aimed for the Note 7 to maintain strong sales momentum in the second half of the year against stiffening competition from the likes of Apple, which is widely expected to release its latest iPhone next week.



Samsung said new sales of the Note 7 in affected markets would resume after it deals with replacements, a process it expects will begin in about two weeks. The firm would extend refund periods for affected customers and offer exchanges for other Samsung phones, Koh said.

...