Ireland to join Apple in fight against EU tax ruling

Ireland's Cabinet agreed Friday to join Apple in appealing against a multibillion-euro back tax demand that the European Commission has slapped on the iPhone-maker, despite misgivings among independents who back the fragile coalition.



Paradoxically, Ireland is determined not to receive the tax windfall, which would be equivalent to what it spent last year on funding its struggling health service.



Finance Minister Michael Noonan has insisted Dublin would fight any adverse ruling ever since the European Union began investigating Apple's Irish tax affairs in 2014, arguing that it had to protect a tax regime that has attracted large numbers of multinational employers.



He failed Wednesday to persuade a group of independent lawmakers, whose support is vital for the minority government, to agree to fight the ruling by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager that Apple's low tax arrangements in Ireland constitute illegal state aid.



The U.S. government is keen to ensure that it, and not Ireland, gets the revenue.

...