In shakeup, most Greek TV stations set to lose licenses

In a major shakeup for Greek broadcasting, only two of the country's seven private TV stations have survived a landmark license auction that raised 246 million euros ($275 million) for the cash strapped left-wing government. The results were announced Friday after TV executives from eight rival firms were kept in isolation at a government building for some 65 hours during the sequential bidding.



The new licenses will take effect in 90 days, but the government faces multiple legal challenges.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hailed the auction as an end to backroom deals between governments and business interests seeking public influence.

