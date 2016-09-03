EU commisioner: Up ante in U.S. trade talks

European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici called Friday for negotiators to up the ante in stalled talks with Washington on an ambitious EU-U.S. trade deal.



Rejecting calls, notably by France, to halt the talks on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, Moscovici told reporters in Paris: "It would be much smarter ... to pursue them, while raising our demands".



He appealed for support from the trade ministers of EU member states for the TTIP, which has become a hot potato as key elections approach in the United States, France and Germany.



The talks – conducted in secret between the EU executive body and U.S. negotiators – have become bogged down as suspicions abound in Europe that the deal would undercut the 28-nation bloc's standards in key areas such as health and welfare.

