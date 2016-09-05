Japan calls for ‘soft’ Brexit – or companies may leave UK

Japan has issued a daunting challenge to Theresa May, UK prime minister, to negotiate a very "soft" British exit from the EU or risk seeing Japanese banks and other companies leave for the continent.



Almost half of Japanese direct investment intended for the EU in 2015 flowed to the UK, and Britain was one of the main destinations for Japan's investment stock within the EU as of the end of last year.



But Japan's business wishlist could be very difficult for Mrs May to deliver, since it closely resembles Britain's current relationship with the EU, something that UK voters and many Tory MPs want to fundamentally reform.

...