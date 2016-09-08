Ireland fights to restore investment reputation

The European Union's demand that Ireland claw back billions in tax from Apple has hit the country's reputation as an investment destination just as it eyes up opportunities from Brexit, but officials say the damage will be limited. Apple and the Irish government are both appealing against last week's European Commission ruling that the company's low tax bill in Ireland, where it is among the biggest multinational employers, constituted illegal state aid.



A string of controversies over corporate taxation had already prompted Ireland to begin phasing out the tax structure used by Apple.



Tax advisers who pitch Ireland as an investment location on a daily basis say the Apple decision has been no more than a topical subject for potential investors, as the arrangement used by the iPhone maker is no longer available for new entrants.



Ireland moved to shut down the "Double Irish" tax loophole in 2013 following damning criticism from a U.S. Senate committee investigation by making it illegal for a company registered in Ireland to have no tax domicile anywhere.

...