Vietnam’s ‘Silicon Valley’ sparks startup boom

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam: Recent Vietnamese graduate looking for an English language teacher?



A decade ago such technology would likely have been developed in California's Silicon Valley, but today those apps are being churned out by Vietnam's startup sector – an industry driven by local techies trained overseas but returning home to prowl for opportunities.



Much of the technology, which also includes popular mobile games and e-commerce software, is being produced for local consumers in Vietnam, where the median age is 30 and internet connectivity is rapidly expanding.



Other apps developed in Vietnam include Lozi for food lovers and mobile bespoke tailor UKYS, which are not connected to Thai's firm.



State media reported turnover in the software and IT services industry was $3 billion last year, from $2 billion in 2010, citing the Vietnam software and IT services association.



The government has also outlined its own strategy for the sector, and founded Vietnam Silicon Valley in 2013 to create an "ecosystem of innovations and technology commercialization".

...