Euro treads water ahead of ECB policy meeting

The euro struggled to break out against the dollar and yen Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision, with disappointing German factory output fanning fears about the EU's largest economy.



The dollar slipped to 101.48 yen from 101.73 yen after the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report on the economy said growth was "modest" in July and August.



Traders were unmoved by news that Japan's economy grew only slightly more than first thought in the second quarter.



While the 0.2 percent on-quarter growth was a slight improvement on the previous zero reading they were still well below the previous three months' figures.

