ECB hints at stimulus but gives few clues

The European Central Bank held interest rates at record lows and kept the door open to more stimulus Thursday but gave few hints about its next move, disappointing markets that had priced in a decisively dovish tone. ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB will study policy options to ensure it can pursue its unprecedented money-printing program but did not hint at the anticipated extension of its asset purchases, maintaining the March end-date in an unexpectedly balanced message.



Facing anemic growth and inflation, the ECB is buying 1.74 trillion euros ($1.96 trillion) worth of bonds, holding rates deep in negative territory and giving banks free loans, hoping to end the bloc's nearly decadelong economic malaise with an infusion of cheap credit.



In the biggest clue about its next step, Draghi said the ECB had asked internal committees to look at various options to ensure the smooth running of asset buys.



The ECB slightly upgraded its eurozone growth forecast to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent this year, but downgraded it to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent for both 2017 and 2018 .

...