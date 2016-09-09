U.K.’s post-Brexit rebound extends to housing and jobs

Summary
The bounce back in Britain's economy from the initial shock of the Brexit vote has expanded to the country's recruitment and housing markets, according to two surveys which previously painted a bleak outlook.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its monthly house price index jumped to 12 in August from July's three-year low of 5, the first rise in six months, though still one of the lowest readings in the past year and a half.
RICS said that for the first time since April its members expected house prices to rise over the coming three months, and said they forecast a 1.1 percent increase in prices over the next year.
...