Top German companies say refugees not ready for job market

Germany's blue-chip companies will have to explain to Chancellor Angela Merkel Wednesday why they have managed to hire fewer than 100 refugees after around a million arrived in the country last year.



A survey by Reuters of the 30 companies in Germany's DAX stock market index found they could point to just 63 refugee hires in total.



APPRENTICESHIP BARRIERS



Most large German companies, especially those in manufacturing, prefer to hire through structured apprenticeship programs, in which they train young people for up to four years for highly skilled and sometimes company-specific jobs.



More than 1,000 internships have been offered by the companies surveyed by Reuters.



Reuters visited SAP five months ago to meet then-intern Somar Abraham, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Germany in 2013 with a university degree from his homeland in computer systems engineering. He has since been hired for a full-time job, along with four other refugees.

...