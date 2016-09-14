Oil up but IEA supply glut warning limits gains

Oil edged higher in Asia Wednesday but hopes for a sustained rebound were dashed by fresh warnings a global supply glut would persist longer than expected.



As the market eyed a producers' meeting later this month for some reprieve, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday that growth in oil demand was slowing while supply was rising.



The US Energy Information Administration will release later Wednesday data on US commercial crude inventories in the week to September 9, a closely watched measure of demand in the world's top oil consumer.

...