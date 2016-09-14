Euro the root of all eurozone's ills, says Stiglitz

Badly conceived and economically wrong, the euro is at the heart of most of the eurozone's problems such as stagnation, unemployment and the rise of the far-right, Nobel-prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz told AFP Wednesday.



The outspoken economist said the single currency was structurally flawed from the outset and takes away member states' ability to make crucial adjustments to their economies.



Stiglitz, who loosened his tie for the interview in a sweltering Paris, took a blistering swipe at the rules underpinning the single currency, as well as those governing the European Central Bank.



So what is the solution, according to Stiglitz?



"More Europe" and "less austerity that just leads to contraction".



He called for eurobonds – allowing eurozone countries to pool debt issuance that is a taboo subject in Germany.

...