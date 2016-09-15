Juncker touts free telecom benefits with EU plan

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker touted a plan Wednesday for free mobile roaming and wireless internet in cities across the European Union, trying to rally popular support for a bloc battered by Brexit. Juncker highlighted the initiatives in an annual State of the Union address that sought to counter Euroskepticism with concrete examples of how technocratic institutions in Brussels can deliver improvements to people's everyday lives.



Its plans, part of a drive to create a "digital single market" in the EU, largely favor incumbent telecom operators and media firms over the technology companies, analysts say.



In a surprise move this month before the speech, Juncker withdrew proposals to limit the number of days consumers can use their mobile phones abroad without paying extra fees after criticism that the rules favored telecoms firms.



Juncker also promoted a copyright proposal that could give publishers more bargaining power with Google when demanding payment from the world's most popular internet search engine for displaying snippets of their news.



As the EU executive seeks to reform the bloc's telecoms and copyright industries, it has balanced such populist initiatives with proposals that favored telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Orange.



The EU initiatives got a thumbs up from ETNO, the European telecoms operators' association whose members include Orange and Telefonica.

