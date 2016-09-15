Bank of England freezes rate awaiting Brexit fallout

The Bank of England said Thursday it was keeping its key interest rate at a record-low 0.25 percent, with no indication that the Brexit vote outcome was hurting the economy.



Minutes from the latest monthly meeting stressed that the central bank could still decide to cut the rate further to just above zero percent before the end of the year.



Analysts' consensus forecast is for the BoE to cut the rate to 0.10 percent in November after Carney recently warned that Britain still risked falling into recession over Brexit, though the probability had lessened in recent weeks.



Official data Thursday showed retail sales in Britain fell 0.2 percent in August from July, with no real indication that the Brexit vote outcome was hurting spending.

