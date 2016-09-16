U.K. approves Chinese-backed nuclear plant, sets tighter controls

Britain gave the go-ahead Thursday for a $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France signaling a cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects.



The government of new Prime Minister Theresa May said it would proceed with the Hinkley Point C project in southwest England, approving French utility firm EDF's plan to build Britain's first new nuclear reactor in decades, backed by $8 billion of Chinese cash.



EDF said it had agreed with the government to retain control of the project.



The two new reactors at Hinkley Point, in southwest England, would provide around 7 percent of Britain's electricity, helping to fill a supply gap as the country's coal plants are set to close by 2025 .

