Warren wants Wall Street bankers to pay up

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is marking the eighth anniversary of Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy with a new push to investigate – and potentially jail – more than two dozen individuals and corporations who were referred to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution in 2011 by the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, a government-appointed group that investigated the roots of the 2008 financial crisis.



Warren said she could envision the next administration sending Wall Street bankers to jail – and hopes that a future Clinton administration would act more aggressively than her predecessor's.



Warren's attempt to revive possible criminal prosecutions over the financial crisis is part of a broader effort she has undertaken to use congressional oversight, rather than legislation, to influence policy – and a glimpse of how she intends to wield power next year, especially if the Democrats take the Senate while Republicans keep control of the House of Representatives and block Democratic legislation. Democratic officials and Warren allies note that before she came to the Senate, Warren ran the panel that oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

...