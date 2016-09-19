China facing possible debt crisis: bank watchdog

China's banking sector could be facing an imminent debt crisis, a global central bank watchdog has warned, fuelling fresh fears of a blowout in the world's second largest economy which could hit the global financial system.



China's credit-to-GDP gap reached 30.1 percent in the first quarter of 2016, its highest level ever and far above the 10 percent level thought to present a risk to a country's banking system, the Switzerland-based bank said in a quarterly report released late Sunday.



The BIS gave China a red signal: a warning that it could face a financial crisis in the next three years.



Because China is a key driver of world growth, a crisis in its banking sector could have catastrophic implications around the world, with the global economy still struggling to recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

...